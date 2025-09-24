Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

MGK opened at $401.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.55.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

