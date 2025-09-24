Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

