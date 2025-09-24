Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

