Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $107,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

