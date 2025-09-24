VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.85 and last traded at $73.49, with a volume of 788215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $123,070,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

