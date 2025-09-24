U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWD opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

