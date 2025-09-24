TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

