TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 231.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,002.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

