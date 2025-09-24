Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 88054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGB. TD Securities cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 20,681,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 8,072,986 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,319,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,397 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,022,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,611 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 22.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 728,241 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

