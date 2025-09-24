StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 26.3% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 227,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 60,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.23.
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
