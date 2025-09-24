StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

