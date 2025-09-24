STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2493 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.36.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
