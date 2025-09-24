STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2493 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

