SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.70. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 511.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 47,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

