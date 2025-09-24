SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Kagan Cocozza Asset Management

Kagan Cocozza Asset Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

