RVW Wealth LLC Sells 7,973 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

