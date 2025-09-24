RVW Wealth LLC Sells 611 Shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF $ITEQ

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQFree Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0%

ITEQ opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.97. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Company Profile

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

