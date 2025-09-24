RVW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 103,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

