Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,325,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,958,000 after acquiring an additional 333,060 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

