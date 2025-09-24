Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,976 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.