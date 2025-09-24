Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 6,992.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 7,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.50.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.69. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

