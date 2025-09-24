Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $203,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

