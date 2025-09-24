Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Retireful LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $502,435,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

