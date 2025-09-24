Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $389.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.19.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

