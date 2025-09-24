QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Drum Hill Capital LLC

Drum Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.6% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Drum Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 125.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 9,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

