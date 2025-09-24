Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 872 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $72,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

