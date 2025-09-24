Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 56,936 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,936 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $262,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $282.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.75 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $286.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.