ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 362148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

