ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 255345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,841,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.