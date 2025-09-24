ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.3%

PRA opened at $23.87 on Monday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.12.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 100,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 50.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

