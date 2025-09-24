Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys 1,075 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,182 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 330,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

