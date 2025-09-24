PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

