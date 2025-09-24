Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $364.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $366.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.14 and a 200-day moving average of $328.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

