Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,255,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 799,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 127,347 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

