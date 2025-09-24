Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 1161380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,397,000 after buying an additional 138,028 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,425,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,087,000 after buying an additional 1,396,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,016,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after buying an additional 6,034,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

