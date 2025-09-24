Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.91) and last traded at GBX 733 ($9.91), with a volume of 1104419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.86).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of £622.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 670.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 612.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 2.34 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

