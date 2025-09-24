ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,324,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,153,000 after buying an additional 186,091 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3%

OKE stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.