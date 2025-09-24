Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 3682731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

ONDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 467.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 356,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 293,628 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

