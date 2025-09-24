On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Down 15.3% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) traded down 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.95). 19,939,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,236% from the average session volume of 853,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.48).
On the Beach Group Trading Down 15.9%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.85. The stock has a market cap of £338.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,353.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
