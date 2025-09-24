On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Down 15.3% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) traded down 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.95). 19,939,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,236% from the average session volume of 853,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.48).

On the Beach Group Trading Down 15.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.85. The stock has a market cap of £338.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,353.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

