Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

