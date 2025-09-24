Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

