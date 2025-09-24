NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell Sells 40,000 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,647,161. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

