Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 943,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

