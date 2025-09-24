Northside Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $305.78. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

