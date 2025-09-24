Norden Group LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.