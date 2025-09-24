NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

