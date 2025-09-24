Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 92.1% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 234.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,210.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,145.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $517.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

