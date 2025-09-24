MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Visa Inc. $V

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 83.1% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:V opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

