McCarthy & Cox Has $1.34 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

McCarthy & Cox reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,220 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UCON stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.