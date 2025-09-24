Mather Group LLC. Has $15.36 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $260.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

