Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 209.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

